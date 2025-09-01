Israeli Attacks and Starvation Kill 95 More Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that Israeli attacks killed at least 88 Palestinians and wounded 421 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli attacks continue across the Strip and the Israeli military is moving to conquer Gaza City.

On top of the violent deaths, at least seven Palestinians, including two children, starved to death amid the ongoing famine caused by the Israeli siege. The Health Ministry said on Telegram that the seven deaths have brought the “total number of deaths from malnutrition to 339, including 124 children.”

The Israeli military continued its heavy air and ground attacks on Gaza City on Saturday and Sunday. Residents of the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood told Reuters that Israeli tank shelling and airstrikes forced some families to seek shelter in the western part of the city. Reuters also reported that at least 15 people, including five children, were killed by an Israeli bombing in the heart of Gaza City.

Smoke rises from Gaza after an explosion, as seen from the Israeli side of the border, August 31, 2025. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Israeli military claimed that one of its strikes in Gaza City killed Abu Obeida, the spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades. So far, there has been no comment from Hamas regarding the claim.

On Friday, Israeli soldiers in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, which the IDF has reduced to rubble over the past few weeks, came under Hamas attack, and at least seven were wounded. Initial reports said that the al-Qassam Brigades may have taken some soldiers as prisoners, but the IDF later denied that was the case.

While Israel’s attacks have been focused on Gaza City, the IDF has continued to target southern and central Gaza. According to Al Jazeera, at least four people were killed by Israeli strikes in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza.

Israeli forces also continued to kill Palestinians attempting to get food. The Health Ministry said that it recorded the killing of 30 aid seekers and the injury of 166 over 24 hours.

The ministry also said that its violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 63,459, and the number of wounded has climbed to 160,256. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.