Israeli Bombing of Van in Gaza City Kills Six Palestinians

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

An Israeli strike hit a vehicle in Gaza City’s Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, killing at least six Palestinians, as the IDF continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, 10 others were wounded in the strike. Photos of the aftermath show the strike destroyed a large van, which Gaza’s Health Ministry described as a “civilian vehicle” that was carrying a “group of citizens.”

WAFA also reported that a woman was killed by a separate Israeli strike on an apartment building in Gaza City and another person was killed by an Israeli drone attack in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, bringing Wednesday’s death toll to at least eight.

A civilian vehicle towing a trailer is seen after it was hit by an Israeli strike in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of western Gaza City on September 30, 2026 (ZUMA Press Wire via Reuters Connect)

The Health Ministry said in its daily update, released about midday Gaza time, before the bombing of the van, that over the past 24 hours, at least eight Palestinians were killed, and 31 were injured over the past 24 hours, as the IDF appears to have escalated its attacks in recent days. The ministry said that another person, a woman, died of wounds sustained in a previous Israeli attack.

Since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed in October 2025, the IDF has killed at least 1,431 Palestinians and wounded 5,026. According to Gaza’s Government Media Office, Israel has violated the ceasefire more than 5,000 times.

The US continues to back Israel’s attacks in Gaza despite President Trump and the so-called Board of Peace recently announcing that Hamas had agreed to a US-proposed disarmament deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the potential agreement, and other senior Israeli ministers continue to make clear that their ultimate goal for Gaza is the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian population.