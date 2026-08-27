John Fetterman just said it: “Until the day I die, I’ll vote to give Israel whatever it needs—military, financial, or intelligence support.”

John Fetterman just said it: “Until the day I die, I’ll vote to give Israel whatever it needs—military, financial, or intelligence support.” “Israel is a paragon of democracy.” pic.twitter.com/5Vz5lp1rKQ — Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) August 27, 2026 Share this: Print

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