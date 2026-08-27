John Fetterman just said it:
“Until the day I die, I’ll vote to give Israel whatever it needs—military, financial, or intelligence support.”
“Israel is a paragon of democracy.” pic.twitter.com/5Vz5lp1rKQ
— Parody Jeff (@Parodyjeffx) August 27, 2026
One thought on “John Fetterman just said it: “Until the day I die, I’ll vote to give Israel whatever it needs—military, financial, or intelligence support.””
When a lesser-demon serves an arch-demon, you can see the sin of pride. Proud to be part of the big club. Proud to be part of the suffocating power. Proud to condone genocide.
The lesser demons are prone to a state of prolonged tunnel-vision. They are smug, and disordered to the point of approving evil.
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