Israeli Child Predator Suspect Told Feds He Had Plans to Fly Back to Israel, Yet Was Still Allowed to Flee

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Newly obtained arrest documents reveal that Tom Alexandrovich, the Israeli official arrested in a multi-agency child predator sting in Nevada earlier this month, told a Homeland Security Investigator and an FBI Special Agent that he had plans to fly back to Israel — yet his passport wasn’t seized and he was allowed to flee the country.

The shocking revelations were revealed in a police report from the Henderson Police Department, which was obtained by Breaking Points’ Saagar Enjeti.

The report states that Alexandrovich spoke to an undercover agent “acting as a 15-year-old female juvenile” and “spoke about sexual contact with that minor.”

“The user later agreed to meet the decoy for sexual contact at a predetermined meeting location,” the report continued. “The sexual contact included bringing a condom and taking the decoy to ‘Cirques de Soleil.'”

After being arrested during his attempted “meet-up,” Alexandrovich waived his Miranda rights and spoke extensively with a “Homeland Security Investigator” and an “FBI Special Agent,” both of whom had their names redacted in the report.

He told the federal agents that he was an Israeli and worked for the Israeli government and advised that the Israeli consulate could be notified.

“Alexandrovich stated he has a meeting with the NSA tomorrow and had met several Bureau people and NSA people over the past week,” the report said.

“Alexandrovich stated he believed the girl was 18 years old, that was the age listed on the Pure application. Alexandrovich stated he felt the girl ‘pushed’ him to talk about bringing a condom yet could not remember how many times the girl ‘pushed’ him. Alexandrovich stated he was embarrassed for being arrested,” the report continued.

“Alexandrovich stated he was in shock and he needed to contact someone about his international flight back to Israel,” the report added.

“Alexandrovich stated he did not know the numbers for the Israeli government. [He] stated his family was in Israel. [He] stated it was very important he get numbers for his flight. [He] stated his flight is on Friday to New York and then he will fly to Israel.”

This is yet more evidence suggesting the feds knew Alexandrovich was planning to flee the country for Israel and the Trump administration let him go.

Seven other people ensnared in this plot are facing felony charges, but Alexandrovich was allowed to flee justice by escaping to Israel, and so far no one in the Trump administration has demanded that he be extradited.

Trump’s Israel First administration covered up the Jeffrey Epstein saga and likely let this accused predator go free, yet they’re aggressively prosecuting Americans accused of alleged “anti-Semitism” over minor alleged slights.