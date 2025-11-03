Israeli Drone Attack in Gaza City Kills One Palestinian Since the ceasefire went into effect, the IDF has killed 236 Palestinians in Gaza, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

At least one more Palestinian was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza on Sunday as the IDF has continued its attacks in the Strip despite the ceasefire deal.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, a Palestinian man was killed by an Israeli drone attack in Gaza City’s eastern Shuja’iyya neighborhood. The IDF claimed it killed a “terrorist” who crossed the “yellow line,” referring to the vague line that the IDF withdrew to under the ceasefire deal.

The IDF claimed the man posed a “threat,” but didn’t allege he was armed. The Israeli military has killed dozens of Palestinians, including at least seven children, who allegedly crossed or came near the yellow line, which, according to Palestinians and an Israeli NGO, is not clearly marked for the people on the ground.

Palestinians walk past the rubble of destroyed buildings, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, November 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

“Many displaced residents are still trying to reach their homes or lands ‘behind the line’, often without clear indications on its whereabouts. For people already living through repeated displacements, severe overcrowding and degraded basic services, the effect is a continuing fragmentation of civilian life with heightened exposure to live-fire incidents near an indistinct boundary,” said Shai Grundber, spokeswoman for the Israeli NGO Gisha, according to France 24.

“Under international law, [the army] must refrain from targeting civilians regardless of proximity to any line or warning. The army must always distinguish between civilians and combatants, use force only when strictly necessary and proportionate, and take constant precautions to protect civilians,” Gisha added.

According to Israeli media, Israeli ministers discussed the policy last month at a security cabinet meeting, with a military official stating that any adult who crosses the line will be shot, and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir urging the Israeli military to also shoot children. Defense Minister Israel Katz concluded the conversation by stating that anyone who approaches the line “should know that they may be harmed.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that a total of three Palestinians were killed by the IDF in Gaza over the previous 24-hour period. On Friday, Middle East Eye reported that five Palestinians were killed in attacks across the Strip.

According to the Health Ministry’s numbers, at least 236 Palestinians have been killed and 600 have been wounded by the IDF in Gaza since the truce went into effect.