Israeli Forces Kill 135 in Gaza Over 24 Hours, Including 87 People Attempting To Get Aid

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Wednesday that Israeli forces killed 135 Palestinians and wounded 771 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli attacks and IDF massacres of desperate people seeking aid continue.

The Health Ministry said another three bodies were recovered from the rubble. “A number of victims are still under the rubble and on the streets, where ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at this time,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Gaza hospitals also recorded five more starvation deaths due to the Israeli blockade. “This brings the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition to 193, including 96 children,” the ministry said.

People carry bodies of Palestinians, who were killed by Israeli fire while trying to receive aid, at Al-Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City, August 6, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

The majority of the violent deaths, 87, were among Palestinians attempting to reach aid, and another 570 aid seekers were injured. The ministry said that since the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operating in Gaza, at least 1,655 aid seekers have been killed and 11,800 injured.

According to The Associated Press, at least 28 people were killed on Wednesday in the Morag Corridor, an Israeli-controlled strip of land that separates Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where UN aid convoys have been overwhelmed by starving Palestinians for food. Another 10 people were killed near GHF sites.

Israeli airstrikes and shelling also hit targets across Gaza. According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli bombing of a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed five people: a man, his wife, and their three children.

The latest massacres of Palestinians come amid reports that Israel is planning to escalate its genocidal assault on Gaza with the goal of the full Israeli military occupation of the Palestinian territory, and President Trump has signaled he will support whatever Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decides.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that the latest violence has brought its death toll since October 7, 2023, to 61,158 and the number of wounded to 151,442. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.