Israeli Forces Kill 75 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that Israeli forces killed 75 Palestinians and wounded 370 over the previous 24-hour period as relentless US-backed Israeli attacks continue across the Strip.

On top of the violent deaths, the Health Ministry also recorded three starvation-related deaths due to the Israeli siege. “This brings the total number of victims of famine and malnutrition to 303, including 117 children,” the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Israeli strikes on Tuesday included the bombing of a tent in southern Gaza near the city of Khan Younis that killed six members of the same family, including three children, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Palestinians mourn by the shrouded bodies of loved ones killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis, ahead of their funeral at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis on August 26, 2025 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

The IDF has continued its heavy attacks on Gaza City as it prepares to take over the city, plans that involve cleansing the city of its Palestinian population and then completely destroying it. Gaza City residents told Reuters that Israeli tank and aerial attacks pounded the city’s eastern neighborhoods throughout the night.

“Earthquakes, we call it, they want to scare people to leave their homes,” said Ismail, a 40-year-old Gaza City resident. Health officials told Reuters that at least 18 people were killed in and around Gaza City overnight.

Last week, the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed that famine is occurring in the Gaza Governorate, which encompasses Gaza City and its surrounding towns. The IPC is calling for an immediate ceasefire to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

Israeli forces also continued to kill Palestinians attempting to reach aid, with the Health Ministry recording the death of 17 aid seekers and the injury of 122. Since the end of May, the ministry has recorded the killing of 2,140 aid seekers, and more than 15,737 have been injured.

The Health Ministry said that since October 7, 2023, its violent death toll has reached 62,819, and the number of wounded has climbed to 158,629. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.