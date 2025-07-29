Tucker Carlson- “What was the role of the central banks during that First World War?”
Richard Werner- (paraphrasing) “Well it was at the pinnacle of the war economy. You had German Americans fighting and killing Germans meanwhile who were the key figures of both central banks?… pic.twitter.com/0JeW84UXJq
— Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) July 29, 2025
One thought on “Tucker Carlson- “What was the role of the central banks during that First World War?” Richard Werner- (paraphrasing) “Well it was at the pinnacle of the war economy. You had German Americans fighting and killing Germans meanwhile who were the key figures of both central banks? Brothers Max Warburg for Germany and Paul Warburg for the U.S.” And yes they are both jewish…”
Buckley Carlson (Tucker’s son) works as deputy press secretary for J.D. Vance. Also in the family are at least 2 D.C. lobbyists. Tucker has never said a word that wasn’t already known. He is a genuine dis information artist, food for fools that can’t think for themselves.
Hangman