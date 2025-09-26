Israeli Forces Kill at Least 83 More Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Thursday that Israeli forces killed at least 83 Palestinians and wounded 216 over the previous 24-hour period as US-backed Israeli attacks continued across the Strip.

While telling Palestinians in Gaza City to flee south, the IDF continues to launch heavy attacks on southern and central Gaza and massacre families in those areas.

According to The Associated Press, an Israeli strike hit a house and a tent in the central town of Zawaida early Thursday morning, killing 12 Palestinians. Among those killed were a couple and their five children, along with three other children.

Smoke rises from an Israeli strike, as displaced Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip on September 25, 2025. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

The AP report said that in Deir-el Balah, central Gaza, an Israeli strike hit a tent, killing a girl and wounding several other people. In the southern city of Khan Younis, an Israeli strike hit an apartment building, killing a man, his pregnant wife, their 10-year-old child, and another female relative.

Meanwhile, in Gaza City, Reuters reported that Israeli forces deepened their offensive into the city. Israel’s goals involve cleansing the city of its Palestinian population and razing every building to the ground. While hundreds of thousands have fled to the south, Palestinian officials say over 900,000 remain.

As Israel continues its slaughter in Gaza, President Trump and other US officials are claiming a ceasefire deal could be close, but there’s no sign the US is putting any pressure on Israel to agree to end its genocidal campaign. President Trump continues to provide military aid to Israel, which it needs to sustain military operations in Gaza, and recently approved $6 billion worth of arms deals that will be funded by the US.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said that its violent death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 65,502, and the number of wounded has climbed to 167,376. Studies have found that the ministry’s numbers are likely a significant undercount.