A heartbreaking scene from the West Bank that shocked the world.
Israeli occupation forces Handcuffs 3-Year-Old Osama Mafarjeh to Force His Father’s Surrender. pic.twitter.com/K9FZ8sa7XT
— (@Malcolm_Pal9) October 14, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
A heartbreaking scene from the West Bank that shocked the world.
Israeli occupation forces Handcuffs 3-Year-Old Osama Mafarjeh to Force His Father’s Surrender. pic.twitter.com/K9FZ8sa7XT
— (@Malcolm_Pal9) October 14, 2025