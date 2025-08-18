Israeli Official Arrested in U.S. in Child Predator Sting, Trump Admin ‘Intervenes to Set Him Free’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

An Israeli intelligence official with ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arrested last week in a multi-agency child predator sting in Nevada, but the Trump administration reportedly intervened to help him escape justice and flee back to Israel.

From Shaun King, “Trump Administration Helped Netanyahu’s Cyber Chief After His Las Vegas Arrest for Child Sex Crimes”:

Three days ago, Tom Artiom Alexandrovich — one of Netanyahu’s top cyberwarfare officials — was arrested in Las Vegas during a two-week child predator sting run by the FBI, Homeland Security, and Nevada police. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and charged with luring a child with a computer for a sex act, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison.

Yesterday good ‘ol Tom was already back in Israel.

I have now confirmed with officers involved in the sting that the Trump administration personally intervened, at Israel’s request, to override U.S. law enforcement, including their own federal agents involved in the sting, to make sure that Alexandrovich got back to Israel quickly and safely.

The officers told me they couldn’t believe it. They had worked for weeks with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to run this sting. They caught Alexandrovich red-handed. They booked him, charged him, and logged him into Henderson County’s system like every other suspect.

And then — despite the Trump administration itself authorizing the sting — Trump’s own team stepped in and blew up their work. They expedited his release and return to Israel. A predator was caught. And then, to protect Netanyahu, he was freed.

The officers also confirmed for me that Alexandrovich DID NOT have a diplomatic visa or any kind of diplomatic immunity.