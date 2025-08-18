Israeli Official Arrested in U.S. in Child Predator Sting, Trump Admin ‘Intervenes to Set Him Free’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
An Israeli intelligence official with ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was arrested last week in a multi-agency child predator sting in Nevada, but the Trump administration reportedly intervened to help him escape justice and flee back to Israel.
From Shaun King, “Trump Administration Helped Netanyahu’s Cyber Chief After His Las Vegas Arrest for Child Sex Crimes”:
Three days ago, Tom Artiom Alexandrovich — one of Netanyahu’s top cyberwarfare officials — was arrested in Las Vegas during a two-week child predator sting run by the FBI, Homeland Security, and Nevada police. He was booked into the Henderson Detention Center and charged with luring a child with a computer for a sex act, a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison.
Yesterday good ‘ol Tom was already back in Israel.
I have now confirmed with officers involved in the sting that the Trump administration personally intervened, at Israel’s request, to override U.S. law enforcement, including their own federal agents involved in the sting, to make sure that Alexandrovich got back to Israel quickly and safely.
The officers told me they couldn’t believe it. They had worked for weeks with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to run this sting. They caught Alexandrovich red-handed. They booked him, charged him, and logged him into Henderson County’s system like every other suspect.
And then — despite the Trump administration itself authorizing the sting — Trump’s own team stepped in and blew up their work. They expedited his release and return to Israel. A predator was caught. And then, to protect Netanyahu, he was freed.
The officers also confirmed for me that Alexandrovich DID NOT have a diplomatic visa or any kind of diplomatic immunity.
Everyone else involved in this sting is facing felony charges, 8NewsNow reports:
Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38, faces charges of luring a child with a computer for sex acts, according to police. He posted a $10,000 bail at the Henderson Detention Center on Aug. 7, court records showed.
Alexandrovich is an Israeli government official who was in Las Vegas for a cyber event, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
The other seven people arrested were identified as David Wonnacott-Yahnke, 40; Jose Alberto Perez-Torres, 35; Aniket Brajeshkumar Sadani, 23; James Ramon Reddick, 23; Ramon Manuel Parra Valenzuela, 29; Neal Harrison Creecy, 46 and John Charles Duncan, 49, according to police.
All are facing felony charges of luring a child with a computer for a sex act and were booked into the Henderson Detention, except Duncan, who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Over just the past few days and months, the Trump administration:
– Intervened after video was released allegedly showing a white college girl touched the shoulder of a Jewish student during a minor quarrel
– Went after a small coffee shop’s Palestinian owner because he allegedly refused to serve Jewish Zionists coffee
– Announced they were going to “look for” anti-Semitism cases to prosecute
Yet in this case they reportedly intervened to help this Israeli official flee to Israel!
Follow InformationLiberation on Twitter, Facebook, Gab, Minds and Telegram.