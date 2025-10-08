Israeli Strikes on Gaza Continue as Peace Talks Are Underway

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

The genocidal assault on Gaza is raging on as Hamas and Israeli officials meet in Egypt to hammer out the details of the hostage exchange and ceasefire proposed by President Donald Trump. Israel killed three Palestinians in an area deemed a “humanitarian zone” by Tel Aviv.

Israeli jets pounded areas near Gaza City and Khan Younis, killing at least ten Palestinians on Tuesday, including three in the Mawasi safe zone. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 67,173 Palestinians have been killed by Israel during the two-year-long onslaught.

That number is considered an undercount, as tens of thousands of Palestinians are missing and are likely dead beneath the rubble.

Additionally, the Israeli siege of Gaza is taking its toll on Palestinians, particularly children. UNICEF reported that Israel is blocking the transfer of incubators into the Strip. James Elder, a UNICEF spokesperson, said the medical devices were desperately needed.

“In one of the paediatric rooms, there were three babies and three mums on a single bed, one source of oxygen, and the mothers would rotate the oxygen 20 minutes to each child,” he told the Reuters news agency. “This is the level of desperation mums have now got to.”

Palestinians in Gaza are hopeful that the negotiations between Hamas and Israel will continue under Trump’s 20-point framework. However, Trump called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to implement the ceasefire on Friday after Hamas agreed to release the remaining Israeli hostages.