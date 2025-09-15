Israeli Strikes on Media Offices Kill At Least 25 Journalists in Yemen

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

An Israeli attack on Yemen hit the offices of two newspapers in Sanaa, killing dozens of journalists and civilians. The Yemeni Journalists Union condemned the attack, labeling it a heinous war crime.

According to the Yemeni Health Ministry, the Israeli strikes hit the offices of the 26 September newspaper and Al-Yemen newspaper, killing at least 25 journalists. 26 September is the military’s media outlet, and Al-Yemen is one of the most read newspapers in the country.

The Yemeni Journalists Union said it “strongly condemns the heinous war crime committed by the brutal Israeli aggression on Wednesday, 10 September 2025, through its direct targeting of the offices of 26 September newspaper and Al-Yemen newspaper in the capital.”

Yemeni authorities report that at least 46 people were killed in strikes across Sanaa on Thursday. A military facility and a fuel station were targeted along with the media offices. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing. More than 165 people were injured.

The majority of those killed, 38, died in the strikes which targeted residential areas.

The latest Israeli strikes in Yemen are part of the ongoing conflict between Tel Aviv and Ansar Allah. Ansar Allah, or the Houthis, control most of Yemen, including the capital city. After Israel began its onslaught and siege of Gaza, Ansar Allah placed a blockade of Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea.

In response to the blockade, Israel and the US have repeatedly bombed Yemen, killing a large number of civilians. The strikes have failed to break the blockade, and Ansah Allah has responded by direct attacks on Israel with missiles and drones.

The blockade has caused significant Financial losses to Israel’s Red Sea port. In July, the head of the Port of Eilat warned that the facility may have to shut down without additional financial assistance from Tel Aviv.

Yemeni leaders opposed to Ansar Allah warned US Senators that the strikes in Yemen have only empowered the Houthis. The warning was sent following an Israeli attack that killed political leaders, including the prime minister.