“Mom, forgive me… I took this path to help people.”
Israel executed 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers one by one. pic.twitter.com/kM7sFCHg2L
— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) February 20, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
“Mom, forgive me… I took this path to help people.”
Israel executed 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers one by one. pic.twitter.com/kM7sFCHg2L
— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) February 20, 2026
One thought on ““Mom, forgive me… I took this path to help people.” Israel executed 15 Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers one by one.”
NBC just ran this headline:
“WHAT TRUMP’S FIRST BOARD OF PEACE SUMMIT SIGNALS ABOUT GAZA’S FUTURE — Billions of dollars have been earmarked for the reconstruction of Gaza, while countries vowed to dedicate several thousand troops to an international stabilization force in the enclave.”
This, while the ruthless murdering continues. And they’re taking us in on every phase of the building of what might be called THE NEW HELL, a HELL they will decorate and disguise as beautiful and important on the world stage as a force of security. While seething beneath the soil are the corpses of thousands of innocents who, in my mind, beg us to not be deceived.
Who will remember the atrocities of Gaza’s last few years? Who will make themselves forget? Who will avoid the place like a plague of plagues? And who will go on to lavish there in posh resorts and opulent hedonism, while simmering in the ashes of genocide, under the pretense that true good was accomplished?
.