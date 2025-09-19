Israeli Strikes Pound Gaza, At Least 83 Palestinians Killed Over 24 Hours

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

The Israeli military launched heavy strikes against Gaza City on Thursday as its ground forces expanded operations in the area. Israeli bombs hit near two hospitals in the city, killing 19.

Medical sources reported to Al-Jazeera that 83 people were killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours. The heaviest bombardment occurred in Gaza City, where the Israeli military was attempting to take full control.

The Israeli battle plans call for a three-phased operation. Stages one and two of the operation call for the largest ever bombing campaign in Gaza. One Palestinian in Gaza described the Israeli operations as never-ending. “There is artillery fire, airstrikes, quadcopter and drone gunfire. The bombing never stops,” they said.

Israel has ordered an evacuation of Gaza City, but residents say they have nowhere safe to go and cannot afford transportation out of the city. A Palestinian explained, “The world doesn’t understand what is happening. They (Israel) want us to evacuate south – but where will we live? There are no tents, no transport, no money.”

The armed wing of Hamas says it is prepared to fight the invading Israeli soldiers. “We are ready to send the lives of your soldiers to hell, and we have prepared for you an army of martyrs,” the group said in a statement. “Gaza will be a cemetery for your soldiers.”

On Thursday, four Israeli soldiers were killed and three were injured by a roadside bomb in Gaza. Tel Aviv reports a total of 469 soldiers killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

In a separate attack near the Jordanian border, the driver of an aid truck got out of his vehicle and opened fire on Israeli soldiers. Two Israeli soldiers were killed before a border guard killed the Jordanian gunman. Tel Aviv said the gunman may have had three accomplices.