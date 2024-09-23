Israelis are so sociopathically supremacist that they’re taking boat tours off the coast of Gaza to watch it get bombed.
Just let that sink in.
This has never been done before.
pic.twitter.com/lMupi3zQnd
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) September 22, 2024
