It’s time for you to get a gun! Very soon the day will come when the power goes out for good, police will stop responding to calls, and you will be alone, responsible for your own safety. It’s time, get prepared, while there is still time…. pic.twitter.com/HgjQVt1t6U
— US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) November 1, 2024
Regarding guns… If this really is US Civil Defense News, they’re a couple of hundred years too late.
Regarding us being “on our own”… Some of us have known that a long time, and want no help from traitors who have served the machine. It’s reported that China has the largest army in the world with 2.18 million, but in fact, we are the largest. We, the American people.
Here’s what Forbes reported a few years back. By now the numbers are certainly much higher both from years passing and from what is uncountable:
“The United States has more guns than people and the research estimates that it had a grand total of 393,300,000 civilian-owned firearms in 2017 – 120.5 for every 100 residents. So how does that compare to other countries?”
Graphic:
https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/5f86b3284a7d96ac9fcb4ed3/960×0.jpg?fit=scale
None can actually attest to the accuracy of this, but most know that freedom is on the line.
