Jared Kushner Praises Israelis For Not ‘Replicating the Barbarism of the Enemy’ in War On Gaza

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Trump envoy Jared Kushner on Saturday in Tel Aviv praised Israelis for not “replicating the barbarism of the enemy” in their war on Gaza.

After describing how he “cried” all night after October 7th, Kushner told a crowd, “I couldn’t be more proud to see the way that the State of Israel and its people have carried themselves through this traumatic, unthinkable, horrific experience.”

“Instead of replicating the barbarism of the enemy, you chose to be exceptional. You chose to stand for the values that you stand for,” Kushner said.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be a friend of Israel, somebody who supports Israel, and somebody who fights very strongly to see Israel survive, succeed, and to achieve its fullest potential,” he added.

As the whole world just witnessed, Israel chose to be exceptionally barbaric in their genocidal ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza.

(Note: my edit above features brand new footage from the AP showing how Gaza City has been wiped out.)

More than 67,000 Palestinians were killed, and the overwhelming majority of Palestinians’ homes and buildings were destroyed by the Jewish state.

The UN Satellite Centre published a preliminary analysis earlier this week “showing that the extent of damage in Gaza City alone encompasses 83% of the structures.”

Zionists are now trying to gaslight the public into believing none of this even happened.

Their chutzpah is truly exceptional.