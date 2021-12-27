06 May 2021
Jesse Ventura meets Dr. Rima Laibow
An excerpt from: Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura S1 E05 – Secret Societies.
http://www.opensourcetruth.com/ –
http://drrimainstitute.com/
Conspiracy Theory With Jesse Ventura S1 E05 – Secret Societies.
December 30, 2009 – https://www.imdb.com/title/tt1….572498/episodes?seas
Okay, it’s Jesse Ventura, bad actor. But this is from 13 years ago, all that vaccine/genocide talk… makes me wonder who knew what when.
