Jewish billionaire Larry Ellison, owner of CBS, CNN, and TikTok, wants centralized data and a 24/365 surveillance state: “Citizens will behave at their best because we’re constantly watching and recording everything that happens.”

One thought on “Jewish billionaire Larry Ellison, owner of CBS, CNN, and TikTok, wants centralized data and a 24/365 surveillance state: “Citizens will behave at their best because we’re constantly watching and recording everything that happens.”

  1. Devil-speak used to be more in the shadows, in darkness and smoke. Today it prances about in a smug confidence and a debased certainty.

    Translation:

    LET ME OWN YOU AND ENSLAVE YOU. OBEY AND BEHAVE. STEP OUT OF LINE AND YOU’LL PAY THE CONSEQUENCES. HEEL NOW!!

    And Tony Blair, smiling and nodding along like a ghoulish monarch with great entitlement, entitlement to control and oppress. He says Ellison is “revolutionizing how government works.” Sure, it’s moving from tyranny 101 to a Master level of full-blown world surveillance and world control. Gee, thanks Tony and Larry, and may the Gods of Karma never leave you unattended.

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