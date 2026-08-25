Jewish billionaire Larry Ellison, owner of CBS, CNN, and TikTok, wants centralized data and a 24/365 surveillance state: "Citizens will behave at their best because we're constantly watching and recording everything that happens."

So, yeah. Just fuck the 4th Amendment, right?…

— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) August 25, 2026