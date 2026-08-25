Jewish billionaire Larry Ellison, owner of CBS, CNN, and TikTok, wants centralized data and a 24/365 surveillance state: "Citizens will behave at their best because we're constantly watching and recording everything that happens."
So, yeah. Just fuck the 4th Amendment, right?…
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) August 25, 2026
One thought on “Jewish billionaire Larry Ellison, owner of CBS, CNN, and TikTok, wants centralized data and a 24/365 surveillance state: “Citizens will behave at their best because we’re constantly watching and recording everything that happens.””
Devil-speak used to be more in the shadows, in darkness and smoke. Today it prances about in a smug confidence and a debased certainty.
Translation:
LET ME OWN YOU AND ENSLAVE YOU. OBEY AND BEHAVE. STEP OUT OF LINE AND YOU’LL PAY THE CONSEQUENCES. HEEL NOW!!
And Tony Blair, smiling and nodding along like a ghoulish monarch with great entitlement, entitlement to control and oppress. He says Ellison is “revolutionizing how government works.” Sure, it’s moving from tyranny 101 to a Master level of full-blown world surveillance and world control. Gee, thanks Tony and Larry, and may the Gods of Karma never leave you unattended.
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