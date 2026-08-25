Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
Despite being the richest country in the world, it doesn't really seem like people are enjoying that wealth.
Where is the money? pic.twitter.com/MPZGt6xGgH
— Irlandarra (@irlandarra2019) August 24, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
Despite being the richest country in the world, it doesn't really seem like people are enjoying that wealth.
Where is the money? pic.twitter.com/MPZGt6xGgH
— Irlandarra (@irlandarra2019) August 24, 2026