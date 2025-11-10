Jewish Doctor Stanley Plotkin testifies under oath that he used orphans, babies, and people living under colonial rule as test subjects for vaccines. pic.twitter.com/B5zyEQVNK3
— Israel Exposed (@xIsraelExposedx) November 8, 2025
