Jewish Doctor Stanley Plotkin testifies under oath that he used orphans, babies, and people living under colonial rule as test subjects for vaccines.

Jewish Doctor Stanley Plotkin testifies under oath that he used orphans, babies, and people living under colonial rule as test subjects for vaccines. pic.twitter.com/B5zyEQVNK3 — Israel Exposed (@xIsraelExposedx) November 8, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



