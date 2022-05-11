Joe Biden’s Sister Says Meghan Markle Would ‘Of Course’ Make a ‘Good Potential POTUS Candidate’

The Duchess of Sussex, who once reportedly opened up on her ambitions in 2015 and is cited as telling British TV host Piers Morgan that as a kid she “wanted to be either the president or a news broadcaster like you”, was also warmly invited by President Joe Biden’s sister to “come in and join the Democratic Party”.
When asked by the GMB host if Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, would “make a good potential candidate one day maybe for president”, Biden Owens, 76, replied:
“Yes, of course, she will… It’s wonderful to have women in politics. The more women we have the better our democratic system will work. We welcome her to come in and join the Democratic Party”.
Joe Biden’s sister, who serves as his political adviser, underscored that women like Meghan Markle, who starred as Rachel Zane in the American legal drama television series Suits, would bring “a better point of view, a different point of view”.
After the clip was shared on air, Richard Madeley, the ITV breakfast show co-host, quipped that he “would put money on” the idea of Meghan Markle running for president in the US.
“I have always thought that at some point Meghan would possibly go down the political route. It was always a question for me of when she would do that. 2024, 2028, feels a bit too soon, but at some point in the future”.
