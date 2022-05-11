Los Angeles Imposes New Water Restrictions Amid Drought, Asks Residents to Reduce Showering Time by 4 Minutes

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and LADWP on Tuesday announced new water restrictions amid a worsening drought.

Californians ignored Governor Newsom’s pleas to use 15% less water last summer after a year of pandemic restrictions.

Democrat Garcetti is imposing new water restrictions on 4 million residents since Californians didn’t voluntarily cut water use.

Outdoor watering will be restricted to 2 days a week and watering sprinklers will be limited to 8 minutes per station starting June 1.

Violators will be heavily fined.

LADWP is asking residents to voluntarily use seven less gallons of water a day, or reduce showering time by 4 minutes.

Other parts of Southern California have more severe water restrictions in place.

Last month the Metropolitan Water District’s board declared a water shortage emergency and ordered SoCal residents to restrict outdoor watering to one day a week.

The restrictions will go into effect June 1.

Cities and water suppliers that get their water from the agency will face hefty fines if they don’t comply and exceed monthly water limits.

