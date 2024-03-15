JUST IN: New Yorkers take cover and beg for the NYPD to come and save them after man is shot in the head.

By Colin Rugg

The incident happened inside the Hoyt-Schermerhorn subway station in Brooklyn.

According to ABC 7, the shooter, 36, pulled out a gun after provoking the fight with another man.

The other man successfully wrestled the gun from the aggressor and shot him in the head. According to the report, the man who pulled out the gun is in critical condition.

The shooting comes just days after New York Governor Kathy Hochul deployed the National Guard and state police troops into the subway to check bags.

