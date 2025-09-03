Kansas town refuses to aid federal search for illegal immigrant child rapist if ICE is involved: sources

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

A police department in rural Kansas says it will no longer assist a US Marshals Task Force in locating an illegal immigrant fugitive wanted for the rape of a child if US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) gets involved in the investigation, federal law enforcement sources told The Post Millennial.

Juan Ralios-Batz, of Guatemala, went on the run after being charged for raping an unaccompanied alien child (UAC) who authorities believe may have been trafficked into the United States. The Liberal Police Department contacted USMS for assistance in locating Ralios-Batz, but recently warned the federal agency that they would withdraw from the case if ICE and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) became involved, sources familiar with the matter said.

Ralios-Batz, estimated to be around age 40, is alleged to have impregnated the 13-year-old victim. The minor girl crossed illegally into the US under the Biden administration after being sponsored by the fugitive’s sister. Ralios-Batz allegedly raped the victim repeatedly over two years and forced her to do manual labor, according to federal sources.

The subject is wanted by authorities on three counts of rape of a child, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated human trafficking, and one count of abuse of a child. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources said that Ralios-Batz unlawfully reentered the United States under the Biden administration after a previous deportation. He and the victim now have a child together, KAKE News reported.

Authorities believe Ralios-Batz’s family may have helped him move to Nebraska to evade capture. Additionally, a family member of his is currently serving jail time for the rape of another unaccompanied alien child, sources said.

Federal sources revealed that during the search for Ralios-Batz, several illegal immigrants interviewed by investigators had been able to obtain REAL IDs, which are state-issued driver’s licenses or identification cards that comply with increased federal security standards.

Under the Biden administration, DHS gave out Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) to any illegal migrant who requested one. “Back then, an individual could provide DHS with any name and DOB (date of birth), and they would cut the requestor an EAD card. EAD cards can be used to obtain REAL IDs,” federal sources said.

There are a great deal of illegal immigrants living in the rural parts of Kansas. Sources estimated that within a generation, the town of Liberal, which is located in southwest Kansas, would be populated nearly entirely by illegal immigrants and their children.

Liberal Mayor Jose Lara, a Democrat, has a history of disrupting the operations of federal immigration enforcement, including those of ICE and DHS agents. Mayor Lara now refuses to allow the Liberal Police Department to work with ICE in any capacity, federal sources said.

Liberal is home to several prominent agricultural corporations, such as National Beef, and many of them employ illegal immigrants for labor, sources told TPM. Immigration workplace enforcement is often not done due to the pull these companies have in the area with politicians.

Ralios-Batz has been described as a 5-foot-1-inch Hispanic male weighing approximately 115 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a self-identifiable tattoo on his right arm with the letter J.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Ralios-Batz is urged to contact the US Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2 or send tip information via the USMS Tips App.

The Post Millennial reached out to the Liberal Mayor’s Office and the Liberal Police Department for comment.