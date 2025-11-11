Kash Patel’s GF files $5 million lawsuit against podcaster for ‘insinuation’ she’s Mossad honeypot

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Mired in scandal over his leadership, the FBI director is lashing out against MAGA influencers for mocking his girlfriend as a Mossad honeypot — and activating his legal network to slap them with frivolous multi-million dollar lawsuits.

The wind was at Kash Patel’s back in the early months of 2023. It was during this period that the Trump-aligned legal operative met Alexis Wilkins, then a 24-year-old wannabe country music star who would become his girlfriend, and launched his foundation, “Fight With Kash,” which pledged to unite “America First patriots” to “fight the Deep State.”

With the telegenic Wilkins by his side, Patel seemed to be living out the quixotic storyline of the children’s book he had co-authored a year earlier, “The Plot Against The King,” in which a fairytale hero named “Knight Kash” embarks on a spree of revenge against the enemies of “King Donald.”

But almost three years later, Patel’s tenure as FBI director appears to be unraveling in a series of embarrassing congressional testimonies and public meltdowns related to his suppression of Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

Patel recently activated his legal network to fire back against his most voracious critics. However, the targets of his wrath are not “Deep State” liberals, or anyone resembling the “Hillary Queentown” villain from his children’s book, but the most ideologically zealous voices of the America First movement, whom he’s accused of slandering his girlfriend.

“The disgustingly baseless attacks against Alexis — a true patriot and the woman I’m proud to call my partner in life — are beyond pathetic…” Patel complained on Twitter/X on November 2, 2025. “Attacking her isn’t just wrong — it’s cowardly and jeopardizes our safety.”

Five days earlier, the law firm of Jesse Binnall – Patel’s personal lawyer and chair of his foundation – filed a bizarre lawsuit accusing right-wing podcaster Elijah Schaffer of having “perpetuated a malicious lie about Alexis Wilkins, falsely claiming that she – an American-born country singer – is an agent of a foreign government, assigned to manipulate and compromise the Director.”

The suit also took aim at Schaffer because he “frequently posts anti-Israel rhetoric, accusing Israel of controlling the United States and its politicians.” (Binnall did not respond to a request for comment from The Grayzone.)

Schaffer rose to online prominence during the Biden era by rallying right-wing opposition to Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists. On January 6, 2021, he embedded among rioters into the US Capitol and photographed the home screen on Nancy Pelosi’s office computer. Schaffer’s commentary continues to outrage his opponents on the left while advancing the ethos and objectives of MAGA. Now, he is among a growing cast of America First influencers facing an aggressive legal assault waged from within Trump’s inner circle.

The podcaster’s alleged offense was quote-tweeting a single photo of the FBI Director arm-in-arm with Wilkins, who was clad in a red cocktail dress, above a separate tweet referencing honeypot operations by Israel’s Mossad. In fact, numerous Twitter/X users had posted an identical photo to make precisely the same joke about Wilkins and Patel, invoking an unsubstantiated theory that had been reverberating across the internet for months.

Wilkins is seeking $5 million in damages from Schaffer for the seemingly humorous social media post.

Schaffer’s lawyer, Oneir Llopiz, told The Grayzone he’s “never seen a lawsuit like this,” describing it as a textbook SLAPP suit, or strategic lawsuit against public participation. “It’s very troubling when government officials’ girlfriends are suing members of the media for posting third party comments,” he said.

Llopiz described his client’s tweet as an opinion clearly protected by the First Amendment. “If you’re the director of the FBI, you’re holding the nation’s secrets and national intelligence and we should be skeptical about your relationships, especially if it’s an uncommitted relationship like a girlfriend,” he commented. “It’s perfectly fine to raise questions and Elijah [Schaeffer] didn’t even do that.”

He added that he may seek legal discovery of Patel’s communications with Wilkins. “If Kash does know about this lawsuit and he hasn’t stopped it from happening that shows there’s something wrong in his relationship,” said Llopiz. “If he does know it’s going on, it’s highly improper. It makes him a witness in the lawsuit and puts his text messages with [Wilkins] in play.”

Schaffer is not the only right-wing podcaster Wilkins has targeted through the FBI director’s legal apparatus. This August 27, Wilkins sued Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent and self-described “conservative Catholic journalist” who had become an outspoken critic of Patel’s conduct. As with Schaffer, Wilkins used Patel’s personal lawyer to sue Seraphin for satirically referring to her as a Mossad honeypot.

Wilkins is also suing former congressional candidate and self-described “America First Nationalist” Sam Parker for $5 million for allegedly suggesting she was manipulating the FBI director on behalf of Israeli intelligence.

Covering for Trump on Epstein, calling to “prioritize Israel”

Conspiracy theories about Wilkins’ secret life as an Israeli intelligence plant began to ricochet throughout online right-wing nationalist circles last July when Patel signed off on a Department of Justice memo announcing that it would not release the so-called Epstein files.

Patel had burnished his reputation among the MAGA grassroots by promising to uncover the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s full client list. One week into his tenure as FBI Director, for example, he tweeted, “There will be no cover-ups, no missing documents, and no stone left unturned — and anyone from the prior or current Bureau who undermines this will be swiftly pursued. If there are gaps, we will find them. If records have been hidden, we will uncover them. And we will bring everything we find to the DOJ to be fully assessed and transparently disseminated to the American people as it should be.”

But with Trump vociferously opposed to releasing the Epstein files, and seemingly anxious about his own exposure in them, Patel fell into line. The FBI director’s display of loyalty to his boss, “King Donald,” was received by the MAGA base as an act of betrayal, leading some of its loudest voices to question whether Patel had fallen under the influence of the same foreign government which Epstein served.

They immediately homed in on the employer of Patel’s girlfriend, Prager U, a conservative pro-Israel propaganda outlet whose CEO, Marissa Streit, lists herself in her bio as a former member of Israel’s Unit 8200 cyber-spying division.

Right-wing critics also mocked Patel’s pro-Israel groveling as he vied for the role of FBI Director, noting comments he made during a December 2024 Fox News appearance: “We need America to wake up and prioritize Israel, and bring home Israelis and make sure we stand by our number one ally.”

The proliferation of online theories about Wilkins’ involvement with Israeli intelligence had clearly shaken the wannabe country music star. On July 30, 2025, she appeared on the podcast of former Fox News host Megyn Kelly to denounce the “horrible accusation” that she had turned Patel out on behalf of Tel Aviv. During the interview, she revealed that the FBI director “was very unhappy, to say the least” about the theories surrounding his significant other.

“The White House, Bondi, Blanche have no confidence in Kash”

Patel has fallen deeper into scandal since the furor over the Epstein files first erupted. On September 10, just moments after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, Patel falsely tweeted that “the subject” in the killing was “in custody.” At the time, he was dining at Rao’s, an exclusive Upper East Side Manhattan restaurant. 90 minutes later, he announced that “the subject in custody has been released.”

That week, 10 anonymous federal law enforcement agents told Fox News that Patel had become a liability to the Trump administration. “The White House, [Attorney General Pam] Bondi, [US Deputy Attorney General Todd] Blanche have no confidence in Kash,” one source stated.

This November, Patel was caught taking a $60 million jet owned by the FBI to State College, Pennsylvania to see his girlfriend, Wilkins, perform the national anthem at a pro wrestling event. Patel responded by firing Steven Palmer, the 27-year FBI veteran who oversees the agency’s fleet of planes, and pushed the flight tracking database FlightAware to stop monitoring his jet.

With his credibility in tatters, “Knight Kash” turned his focus from defending “King Donald” from the dragons of the deep state to lashing out at the MAGA influencers who increasingly saw him as a court jester.

In a lengthy November 2 Twitter/X post, Patel not only blasted “internet anarchists,” but singled out “our supposed allies staying silent,” warning them, “your silence is louder than the clickbait haters.”