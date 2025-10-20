Kushner: Gaza Looks Like It’s Been Nuked… But It Wasn’t a Genocide

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Trump envoy Jared Kushner told “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl in an interview aired Sunday that Gaza looked like “a nuclear bomb had been set off” when he toured it a week ago — but insisted there was no genocide.

“It looked almost like a nuclear bomb had been set off in that area,” Kushner said. “And then you see these people moving back, and I asked the IDF, ‘Where are they going?’ Like, I’m looking around. These are all ruins. And they said, ‘Well, they’re going back to the areas where their destroyed home was, onto their plot, and they’re gonna pitch a tent.’ And it’s very sad, because you think to yourself, they really have nowhere else to go.”

“Would you say now, having been there, that it was genocide?” Stahl asked.

“No, no,” Kushner insisted.

“Absolutely not, no,” Witkoff said. “There was a war being fought.”

The lunacy of the exchange was perfectly contrasted with this clip from later in the interview:

Stahl asked Kushner and Witkoff: “What should Israel do to reestablish the good reputation they had? … What about the anti-Semitism?”

“If you’re partners with Israel, you can benefit, and if you’re against Israel, they’re a tough opponent,” Kushner said. “Hezbollah now is mostly destroyed, Iran is weaker than they’ve ever been, and Gaza is mostly destroyed—and it’s not just the buildings.”

Just pure ethno-narcissistic gangsterism.

Stahl went on to lament the fracturing of the MAGA base and how many “leaders” on the right “aren’t supporting Israel.”

“Jared, even the president’s [MAGA] base … that’s beginning to fracture. You have some people—leaders—who aren’t supporting Israel?” Stahl said.

“It’s okay,” Kushner said, consoling Stahl. “A political party is a collection of tribes … the very strong majority of Trump’s MAGA base does support Israel.”

The other highlight from the interview was when Stahl asked about their “billions of dollars’ worth” of business dealings with the Gulf states (while ignoring their connections to Israel, of course).

“So, you have both done a lot of business with the Gulf states — billions and billions of dollars worth of business. And you’ve done some of the business while this negotiation has gone on and that has raised some issues of conflict. I mean, some blurring of a line between, you know, what you’re doing in terms of foreign policy and benefiting financially from what’s going on,” Stahl said.

“Yeah, so first of all, Lesley, nobody’s pointed out any instances where Steve or I have– pursued any policies or done anything that have not been in the interest of America,” Kushner laughably claimed.

He went on to say, “What people call conflicts of interests, Steve and I call experience and trusted relationships that we have throughout the world.”

“If Steve and I didn’t have these deep relationships, the deal that we were able to help get done, that freed these hostages would not have occurred,” he added.

We should all be so grateful to have Stahl, Kushner and Witkoff, on Larry and David Ellison’s CBS News under editor-and-chief Bari Weiss, informing us how Jews are both the biggest victims of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza and our greatest saviors.

What an incredible diplomatic feat to “nuke” a “strip” of historic Palestine and then declare “peace” over the blood-soaked rubble.