LA County invokes state of emergency over federal immigration enforcement

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Los Angeles County has declared a state of emergency due to a surge in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the region.

The proclamation, dated October 9 and approved on Tuesday, was issued by the office of LA County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath, which now allows the county to offer financial support to residents impacted by ICE raids. This includes rent relief and state funding for legal aid, Fox News reported.

“What’s happening in our communities is an emergency – and Los Angeles County is treating it like one,” said Horvath in a press release. “Declaring a Local Emergency ensures that the full weight of County government is aligned to support our immigrant communities who are being targeted by federal actions. For months, families have lived under threat and workers have been taken from job sites. This proclamation is about action and speed – it allows us to move faster, coordinate better, and use every tool available to protect and stabilize our communities.”

The proclamation will remain in effect until the Board of Supervisors moves to terminate it, according to the release. The proclamation was passed by County supervisors in a 4-1 vote.

The Trump administration has targeted Los Angeles County with increased immigration enforcement operations over the past several months, partly due to the county and state’s sanctuary status, but also because California has the highest population of illegal immigrants in the nation, according to data.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said in the press release that declaring a state of emergency was necessary due to “the fear, the pain, and the disorder these ICE raids are causing our community.”

The sole dissenting vote was from Board Chair Kathryn Barger, according to Fox News, who argued to her colleagues at the time, saying, “The federal government has sole authority to enforce federal immigration law, and local governments cannot impede that authority. We should instead advocate for meaningful immigration reform that is fair, pragmatic, and creates legal pathways for those who contribute to our communities.”

ICE spokesperson Emily Covington said in a statement that “the only state of emergency is the one the residents of Los Angeles face after electing officials who give a middle finger to the law. Perhaps the board should ‘supervise’ funds to support law-abiding fire victims who still haven’t recovered, instead of criminal illegal aliens seeking refuge in their sanctuary city. While they publicly fear-monger, I would be shocked if they didn’t agree with ICE removing a child rapist from their neighborhood.

There are 88 cities in Los Angeles County.