"We had to activate a crisis protocol." – Linda Yaccarino explains how Twitter started actively working with military intelligence & law enforcement around the world to protect jewish feelings at the expense of Free Speech after 10/7. @SamParkerSenate
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) December 11, 2024
One thought on “Linda Yaccarino explains how Twitter started actively working with military intelligence & law enforcement around the world to protect jewish feelings at the expense of Free Speech after 10/7.”
So, they had to “activate a crisis protocol,” and how quickly it was put into place. What about the crisis they’ve had the whole world in for these past years, from 9/11, to scamdemic, to all their unending wars? All they do is deliver crisis after crisis, but only those crises that impact them deserve immediate attention. Any questions about who runs the world and who is ruining it?
