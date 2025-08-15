Lindsey Graham: ‘God Will Pull The Plug On Us’ If We Don’t Support Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday warned that “if America pulls the plug on Israel, God will pull the plug on us.”

Transcript via Mediaite:

Israel is in a fight for their lives. Our friends in Israel are surrounded by people who would kill them all if they could. I am tired of the word “genocide”! Let me tell you about genocide. If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they could. They have the capability to do that. They choose not to. Hamas, they would commit genocide in 30 seconds. They just can’t. And that’s the big difference, folks. To people in my party: I’m tired of this crap! Israel is our friend. They’re the most reliable we have in the Mid-East. They’re a democracy surrounded by people who would cut their throats if they could. This is not a hard choice if you’re an American. It’s not a hard choice if you’re Christian. A word of warning: if America pulls the plug on Israel, God will pull the plug on us. We’re not gonna let that happen. […] Israel is not the bad guy. They’re the good guy. The bad guys are the radical Islamists who would kill everybody in this room if they could.

We have to give Israel billions of dollars in aid or else God is going to kill us.

That’s now the argument.

You have to have your brain physically removed from your body to believe the crap that Zionists are now pushing.

Incidentally, if God will kill us all for not supporting Israel, doesn’t it then follow that those who oppose Israel pose an existential threat?

How does Graham want opponents of Israel to be dealt with if he actually fears they’re going to get us all killed?

What should the punishment be, exactly? Prison? Death?