🇺🇸 Los Angeles Flooding – LA goes from the worst fires in American history to this.
Imagine believing this is because of 0.04% Co2 Climate Change. pic.twitter.com/UKMZVcp5v8
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 18, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🇺🇸 Los Angeles Flooding – LA goes from the worst fires in American history to this.
Imagine believing this is because of 0.04% Co2 Climate Change. pic.twitter.com/UKMZVcp5v8
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 18, 2025
One thought on “Los Angeles Flooding – LA goes from the worst fires in American history to this.”
Los Angeles underwater ?
That’s not water.
Hangman