March 7, 2022
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has quietly admitted that COVID-19 vaccines cause heart inflammation, heart attack and stroke.
Specifically, the CDC admitted that the vaccines cause myocarditis and myopericarditis. The former occurs when the heart muscle – also known as the myocardium – becomes inflamed. The latter occurs when both the heart muscle and the sac that surrounds the heart – known as the pericardium – become inflamed.
The mainstream media is diverting people’s attention away from the COVID-19 vaccines by trying to blame the heart conditions and their symptoms on other factors.
Mainstream media outlets are tied to Big Pharma through two of the world’s largest investment management corporations – BlackRock and The Vanguard Group. Together, their portfolio holdings are worth over $17 trillion.
Factors the mainstream media claims that can cause heart attacks and strokes include – skipping breakfast, eating eggs, increased energy bills, smoking marijuana, cold weather, using sex toys and even breathing too many times.
You really can’t make this s**t up!
3 thoughts on “LUDICROUS CLAIMS – Big Pharma controlled mainstream media outlets working overtime to blame vaccine injuries on other things”
I can’t wait ’till this genie is fully out of the bottle. I mean the elephant in the room is having babies.
Jab related, something from over 100 years ago:
“In the future, we will eliminate the soul with medicine. Under the pretext of a ‘healthy point of view,’ there will be a vaccine by which the human body will be treated as soon as possible directly at birth, so that the human being cannot develop the thought of the existence of soul and Spirit. To materialistic doctors, will be entrusted the task of removing the soul of humanity. As today, people are vaccinated against this disease or that disease, so in the future, children will be vaccinated with a substance that can be produced precisely in such a way that people, thanks to this vaccination, will be immune to being subjected to the ‘madness’ of spiritual life. They would be extremely smart, but they would not develop a conscience, and that is the true goal of some materialistic circles.”
— Rudolf Steiner, 1861-1925
Well, aside from “they would be extremely smart,” I think Steiner was onto the plot ahead. And aside from starting The Waldorf schools, I don’t know much about him, but he also said this:
“Jewry as such has outlived itself for a long time. It does not have the right to exist in the modern life of nations. That it has survived, nevertheless, is a mistake by world history, of which the consequences were bound to come.”
.
I couldn’t get the vid to load, but found another 2 min vid that covers some of the “ludicrous” claims:
https://worldtruthvideos.website/watch/shovelling-snow-your-rising-energy-bill-and-even-breathing-can-cause-heart-attacks_BOatzDmTGha7hIh.html
.
And what the heck is a “winter vagina?!!” Could it be about some women who would only have sex in winter? Ha!! I’ve no idea.
.