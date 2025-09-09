🇻🇪 MADURO: "85% of the billions of dollars annually from international drug trafficking is in the U.S. banking system.
The real cartel is up north." pic.twitter.com/pYQlIrmtRQ
— COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) September 9, 2025
