Marjorie Taylor Greene to resign: ‘I refuse to be a battered wife’

By Jack Hunter – Responsible Statecraft

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia’s 14th district, who at one time was arguably the politician most associated with Donald Trump’s “MAGA” movement outside of the president himself, announced in a lengthy video Friday night that she would be retiring from Congress, with her last day being January 5.

Greene was an outspoken advocate for releasing the Epstein Files, which the Trump administration vehemently opposed until a quick reversal last week which led to the House and Senate quickly passing bills for the release which the president signed.

Rep. Greene has also been a staunch “America First” advocate, criticizing U.S. interventionism abroad, including the policies of President Trump.

She consistently and vocally opposed U.S. aid to Ukraine. Greene was also the first and perhaps only Republican member of Congress to call the U.S.-backed Israeli war in Gaza a “genocide.”

The congresswoman shared on X in late July: “It’s the most truthful and easiest thing to say that Oct. 7 in Israel was horrific and all hostages must be returned, but so is the genocide, humanitarian crisis, and starvation happening in Gaza.”

From RS in early August: “Rep. Greene or ‘MTG,’ has served as the tip of the spear in defining MAGA. Brash and controversial, she has been the embodiment of President Donald Trump’s movement on Capitol Hill and has had the president’s back at almost every turn.”

“Except, seemingly, where she perceives Trump might stray from MAGA principles. In June, Greene initially supported but then turned against the heavily Trump-promoted “Big Beautiful” spending bill. Earlier this month, she also opposed the president’s decision to continue sending aid and weapons to Ukraine.”

“She’s now come out swinging against Israel’s war in Gaza and U.S. support for it,” RS noted at the time.

“I can unequivocally say that what happened to innocent people in Israel on Oct 7th was horrific,’ Greene posted on X on July 27. “Just as I can unequivocally say that what has been happening to innocent people and children in Gaza is horrific.”

“This war and humanitarian crisis must end!’” she added.

As President Trump continued to support funding for Israel, Ukraine and has hinted at regime change in Venezuela, Greene publicly opposed all of it .

Eventually the president seemingly became frustrated with Greene’s opposition and began attacking her as a “traitor.” He recently unendorsed her and said he would back a primary challenger against Greene.

The Georgia mother admitted that this played a role in her stepping aside.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity… to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” she said.

“It’s all so absurd and completely unserious,” Greene continued. “I refuse to be a ‘battered wife’ hoping it all goes away and gets better. If I am cast aside by MAGA Inc and replaced by Neocons, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Military Industrial War Complex, foreign leaders, and the donor elite class that can’t even relate to real Americans, then many common Americans have been cast aside and replaced as well.”

For realist and restrainers right, left and center, Greene went from being someone thought of as controversially confrontational or dabbling in conspiracy theories to a moral compass within her party on war and peace issues, particularly on Gaza.

Even out of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has established herself as a prominent voice on the American right with likely high profile opportunities in the future. As Donald Trump’s GOP continues to figure out what a contemporary Republican foreign party looks like, she is someone that should be heard.