Mass Shooting With Several Injured At South Carolina Mall

Gateway Pundit – by Alexander Connell

The Columbia Police Department has confirmed that a mass shooting incident has taken place inside the Columbiana Centre Mall in South Carolina.

An evacuation of those inside the building is currently underway and it is not currently known whether the shooter has been apprehended, is still active, or had fled the scene. Videos on social media have displayed a massive police mobilization and various agencies have reported they are on scene assisting with the situation. A spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to The State newspaper that they are also on the scene.

Local Fox Carolina reporter Cody Alcorn said that he heard from sources that there are “multiple victims” of the shooting. And unconfirmed reports on social media from those in the region suggest that as many as 13 have been injured.

In a statement regarding the shooting, the local police informed the public that shots had been fired and officers were in the process of assessing the scene.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident—they are receiving medical attention,” Columbia PDSC  later added. “The extent of the injuries unknown at this time. Columbia PDSC officers have been evacuating the mall and getting people to safety.”

