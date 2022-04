Making Aluminum Powder – The Easy Way





Mark Wilson

Apr 10, 2022 • Out of the 5 main ingredients that comprise EPH 25 (and 26) – obtaining aluminum powder is the easiest of them all. You can purchase aluminum powder but it’s very expensive and at times can be difficult to locate. You can easily make your own aluminum powder from Reynold’s wrap and a simple file. The desired mesh ranges from 80 to 150.