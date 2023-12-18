Posted: December 18, 2023 Categories: Videos MATTHEW NOLAN : THE BIGGEST SLAVE TRADERS IN THE 16TH, 17TH AND INTO THE 18TH CENTURY WERE THE ? Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “MATTHEW NOLAN : THE BIGGEST SLAVE TRADERS IN THE 16TH, 17TH AND INTO THE 18TH CENTURY WERE THE ?”
Of course I knew the answer to this before watching the video….and the biggest confirming documents for this? Why, the Talmud! And did these ships hold “2800 gentile slaves per Jew?” Hmmmmm……
Just another fact that jews themselves confirm in all their writings but would deny to your face if you confronted them about it. The general public will also defend their jewish masters & call you “antisemitic” if you tell them this fact even though they are completely ignorant of the actual facts & history. It’s hard to live in the midst of all this dysfunction yet the struggle & the challenge drives us & pushes us on…