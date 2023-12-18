McDonald’s Opens First Fully Automated Location in Texas A first-of-its-kind McDonald’s has opened in White Settlement, TX, a suburb of Ft. Worth. The location is almost entirely automated, with machines handling every aspect of the consumer experience — including the drive-thru window.

McDonald’s Opens First Fully Automated Location in Texas
A first-of-its-kind McDonald’s has opened in White Settlement, TX, a suburb of Ft. Worth. The location is almost entirely automated, with machines handling every aspect of the consumer experience — including the drive-thru… pic.twitter.com/8AGSZ19CCN
— Camus (@newstart_2024) December 17, 2023
Posted: December 18, 2023
Does anyone actually eat McDonalds anymore? As if they don’t already have enough sales woes, getting robots to do it all including making the burgers and french fries discovered to be loaded with bugs and toxins will not exactly boost the company’s income (even when they don’t have to pay the robots)
They showed us in 2006 where things were headed! 😉