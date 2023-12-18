BIG BREAKING NEWS – Tallest 55 foot Hanumanji’s statue comes up in Khalistani bastion Brampton, to be unveiled next year 🔥🔥
The statue will be formally unveiled at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada, on April 23, coinciding with the Hanuman Jayanti, the deity’s birth… pic.twitter.com/MDw9IhC3zj
— Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) December 16, 2023
One thought on “BIG BREAKING NEWS – Tallest 55 foot Hanumanji’s statue comes up in Khalistani bastion Brampton, to be unveiled next year”
So that’s almost as tall as a 5-story building. Hare Krishna, Canada.
Many of the old houses of worship of all religions, and the deity statues, and the architecture of political palaces with their grand towering columns… they make them so very HUGE, just to let us know they’re lording over us. But I look up at them, at once admiring the craftsmanship and precision, and at the same time thinking, “That one would make a perfect Bill of Rights building; and these will be more than suitable for all our common law courts; and those over there will be our great libraries (uncensored and free of groomers) where free people can go to learn whatever the hell they want to. Open 24/7.”
When I look at that Hanuman statue coming to Canada, all I can think of is, “That should be Sam Whittemore.” In fact, I’d like to see Sam Whittemore statues in every major city around the world. And man-size, in the best quality bronze, that seems to say, “He was one of us and what he had in him, lives also in us.”
