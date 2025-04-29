One thought on ““Maybe North carolina should rename itself israel so it can get 20 billion dollars in Aid.”

  1. Damn! I love this guy. He’s said everything I’ve been saying for months right now, all in 2 mins. The North Carolinians get literally nothing but Ukraine and Israel get $20-300 million dollars in aid for bombing and killing innocent, men, women and children. WTF is wrong with this world! Why is everyone just sitting around shrugging their shoulders rather than stopping all of this insanity when they know 250% with all their heart that it is all wrong?

