Mayorkas Comes Unglued When John Kennedy Confronts Him With Illegal Immigration Facts

BY Kyle Becker

Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is facing a looming impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, had a ‘meltdown’ on Wednesday when Republican Congressman John Kennedy confronted him with several ‘inconvenient’ facts about illegal immigration under his tenure.

“Mr. Secretary, I don’t hate anybody,” Kennedy said. “I look for grace wherever I can find it. And I certainly don’t hate you. My chairman talked about the Woolly Mammoths in the room, and I’m glad he brought that up. The chairman’s immigration bill was negotiated by two members of my party, Senator Langford and Senator McConnell, and I don’t speak for either one. They’re both good men. The chairman said that the Republicans who negotiated his bill trusted you and wanted you there.”

“And I’m not doubting his word,” he continued. “It gives me no joy to say this us, but most Republicans don’t trust you, and a vast majority of the American people don’t trust you. That’s why you’ve been impeached.”

“Now, my Democratic colleagues are going to try to sweep your impeachment under the rug and violate 200 years of Senate precedent in doing it,” he added. “I don’t think that they will be able to sweep the issue, maybe your impeachment, but not the issue under a rug as big as the United States of America.”

“Again, it gives me no joy in saying this,” he went on. “I think, well, more than a majority of the American people think that as a result of your behavior and President Biden’s behavior, our southern border is an open bleeding wound. I think they believe that our southern border is chaotic.”

“I think a vast majority of the American people believe that a lot of it is political,” he said. “I think a vast majority of the American people believe that it is chaotic by design and that all of this is intentional. And I think while a vast majority of the American people who don’t trust you believe in immigration, they don’t believe in illegal immigration, and they think you do and they think President Biden does, and they think that’s why the border is open.”

“And they think that your attitude and President Biden’s attitude is that while they may be poorer under President Biden, that they’re stupid enough to believe you and the President when you say that it’s not your problem,” he added. “I think that needed to be said. Isn’t it a fact, Mr. Secretary, that the number of illegal immigrants that you and the President allow into our country counts for Congressional district reapportionment?”

“Senator, I’m not sure I understand your question, but I can surely share with you that I disagree with its phrasing,” Mayorkas shot back.

“Isn’t it true, Mr. Secretary, that the number of illegal immigrants that you and President Biden have allowed into our country counts for allocating electoral votes?” Kennedy asked again.

“Same answer,” Mayorkas repeated.

“Okay. You don’t know,” Kennedy replied.

“I don’t understand your question,” Mayorkas said.

“Never crossed your mind,” Kennedy followed up.

“The notion, Senator, that we intend to allow illegal immigration is nothing short of preposterous,” Mayorkas claimed.

“And if I may, it is disrespectful to the extraordinarily hard work that we perform and far more importantly that the personnel in the Department of Homeland Security and across this administration perform to stem illegal immigration, build lawful, safe and orderly pathways, and invest in a working system,” he added. “And we only wish, we only wish that that bipartisan legislation about which I have not heard a critical term…”

“Mr. Secretary, you are using up my time,” Kennedy interrupted. “You do this every single time. You do this every single time. And it’s a fact, and you know it and I know it, that the more people you allow into our country and legally, the more people are counted for reapportionment and the more people that you allow into our country and legally, the more people are counted for allocating electoral votes. Now, maybe that’s a coincidence, but that’s a fact. And you know that. And you’ve done nothing for four years, notta, zero.”

“Absolutely false,” Mayorkas claimed.

“Zilch,” Kennedy reiterated. “And in fact, the only people I know in this country who are better off today than they were four years ago are illegal immigrants. And that’s as a result of your policy. I don’t hate you for it. I don’t hate anyone, but that’s why you’ve been impeached. And my colleagues may try to cover it up. They’re going to try to cover it up, but they can’t cover up the facts.”

President Biden, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ boss, on Wednesday said that he is ‘examining’ if he has the power to shut down the border.

The dubious narrative was quickly exposed and deconstructed by X commentator

.

“Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days to decimate border security — and has all the authority he needs to reverse course and end the border crisis,” he noted. “On day one, he signed executive orders that incentivize illegal immigration: Paused Deportations; Suspended “Remain in Mexico”; Stopped Border Wall Construction.

“Since these policy changes, over 8 million people have illegally entered the country, with millions more slipping past border patrol undetected,” he added.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer on Wednesday also proposed a new bill that would only count American citizens on the U.S. census.

H.R. 7109, or the Equal Representation Act, would amend title 13 “to add a citizenship inquiry to the decennial census” and exclude noncitizens from the apportionment base for the 2030 census and any future census.

