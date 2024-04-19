Here’s the truth. Mayorkas illegally paroled Laken Riley’s killer into the US. He had a criminal record. He then committed a crime against a child in New York. No prosecution. In fact, HE GOT A WORK PERMIT. And then he killed Laken. Mayorkas knew *all* this. He lied about it pic.twitter.com/hA6qXhI1JO

— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 18, 2024