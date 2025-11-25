Melanie Phillips: Jews Worldwide Must Put ‘The Jewish People and The Jewish Nation’ First

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Jewish Zionist activist Melanie Phillips, while speaking recently before a pro-Israel conference in New York City, called on Jews worldwide to put “the Jewish people and the Jewish nation” first.

“Diaspora Jews need also to realize you are not just Americans with Judaism added on. In Britain, they’re not just British Jews with Judaism added on … You are part of the Jewish people and the Jewish nation, and that should come first. First and foremost, you are Jews. Everything else is secondary,” Phillips told the Shurat Hadin’s “Rage Against the Hate” conference on Oct 27, 2025.

This is almost exactly what Jonathan Pollard said after fleeing to Israel.

Note too her slip-up: “Sorry I said you should be loyal to your host country!”

Phillips also mocked Christianity to widespread laughter as “a Jewish sect that got slightly out of hand.”

“The values that everybody in the West holds dear, secular or religious, are fundamentally Jewish values,” she insisted.

This is how your “allies” talk about you at their own conferences, Christian Zionists.

She made similar controversial comments earlier this year while speaking at a conference in Israel:

The full description I wrote on X reads:

Melanie Phillips is asked in Jerusalem if it’s better for Israel’s agenda that “goyim” be irreligious, as Rabbi Cherki advocates, or embrace Christianity, as Yoram Hazony/Dennis Prager advocate. She says it’s better they be Christians, but “the kind of Christians that love us.” She apologizes at the end of her spiel, seemingly for saying Jesus’s name in the presence of Rabbi Cherki. (Rabbi Cherki believes Jews have defeated the Church and “even expects the Christians to believe in the Jewish people in place of Jesus,” according to Haaretz.)

They’re basically picking what religion we’re supposed to have at these conferences.

Phillips told the “Rage Against the Hate” conference that “there is no such thing as Palestine” and “there is no such thing as the Palestinian people.”

“The Jews are the only people who have any entitlement to any of this land … And they are the only people who have an entitlement to all of it,” she said.

This is all justification to commit genocide.

Phillips went on to say that Israel is realizing they can no longer simply “mow the lawn” with their enemies.

They’re moving past the appeasing “Galut mentality” of the diaspora and becoming “Tanakh Jews” ready to go full genocide.

“Israel is not the problem—Israel is the West’s solution. That is the message that the Jewish world should be pushing at every opportunity to reframe the narrative,” she said while concluding her speech.

Incidentally, Phillip’s speech has been “unlisted” for two weeks on YouTube but fortunately she shared a link to it herself Sunday on X.

In related news, video of Tikvah’s Jewish Leadership Conference was just released a week late by Dan Senor’s Call me Back podcast.

As I noted in my article last week about it, they spent most of the conference kvetching about Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, Andrew Tate and Hasan Piker.

Ben Shapiro did find the time to just straight lie about the aid Israel is working to extract out of the US:

As I wrote in the description on X:

Ben Shapiro says criticism of the billions of dollars the US gives to Israel under the MOU is just a “convenient talking point” for “people who don’t understand geopolitics in any significant way.” “The MOU is significantly better for the US than it is for Israel,” he insists. Netanyahu would like to end it in the “very near future,” he claims. (The Israel Lobby is actually actively pushing for the next MOU to extend 20 years to try and “insulate” Israel from the American public turning against them.)

This was the kicker:

As I wrote in the description on X:

Bari Weiss, Ben Shapiro and Dan Senor tell Jewish Leadership Conference how they benefited from Jewish ethnic networking in their personal lives and discuss how Jews should best use their significant “capital” to advance the interests of their “community.” (This came at the end of the event, after they got done lecturing downtrodden Americans about how they’re all a bunch of “losers” who need to pull themselves up by their bootstraps as individuals.)

It sure is tough being an oppressed, powerless minority in America.

Fortunately, we have Ben Shapiro, Bari Weiss, Dan Senor, Sarah Hurwitz, Melanie Phillips and others to lecture us about what dumb rubes we all are for questioning all this.

If you really think about it, what’s stopping any of us from being appointed the head of CBS News by our ethnic patronage network?

What’s stopping any of us — like in the case of the Tikvah Fund who held this event with Ben Shapiro and the rest of the gang — from getting awarded the largest grant in NEH history, $10.4 million, to counter “the pathology of anti-Semitism” and teach the Talmud?

What’s stopping any of us from being offered half a million dollars a year for tech jobs when we can’t even use an iPhone?

We just need to pick ourselves up by our bootstraps and form our own “AIPAC” to lobby our own government and our own representatives to actually do the things the majority population who pay the majority of taxes actually wants!

If we can dream it, we can achieve it!