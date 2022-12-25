Posted: December 25, 2022 Categories: Pics Merry Christmas From the Trenches! Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
3 thoughts on “Merry Christmas From the Trenches!”
Merry Christmas, Henry, Laura and clan Shivley! Thank you for your unwavering dedication and fervor for the truth and spreading the word of the LAW!
Merry Christmas from the southern most tip of Canada. We are at approximately the same latitude on the map, so, if I look due west, your house might be slightly to the north of that. Merry Christmas! 🙂
MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!