More and more seniors are losing their homes and being forced to live in shelters, tents & even their cars like this 76 year old & it’s only getting worse.
Thankfully we give Ukraine billions of dollars to fix this. pic.twitter.com/ZgoWUmSP2s
One thought on "More and more seniors are losing their homes and being forced to live in shelters, tents & even their cars like this 76 year old & it's only getting worse. Thankfully we give Ukraine billions of dollars to fix this."
I wish I didn’t succumb to my fear when I see something like this. But I do. They create something described as an extreme vulnerability but it’s actually an extreme threat: You too, may soon be on the curb. Hungry, cold, dying.
And then there’s the ugliness of how any society can be so horribly inhumane to seniors. Have hearts become so hardened that we are not up in arms over this?
Up in arms, not just a metaphor.
