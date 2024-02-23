mRNA Injury Series – DOCTORS dying suddenly around the world (Oct.1,2023 to Feb.2024) – 54 sudden deaths

By WILLIAM MAKIS MD

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated doctors continue to die suddenly around the world, although the deaths have slowed down slightly.

Feb.9, 2024 – BRAZILIAN DOCTOR DEAD – 52 year old Cardiologist Dr.Gilmar Do Nascimento collapsed while exercising at a health club and died suddenly on Feb.9, 2024.

Image

Feb.5, 2024 – NSW, Australia – Dr.Mike Davis died unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm on Feb.5, 2024. He leaves behind 3 children.

Image

Feb.4, 2024 – Brescia, Italy 26 year old Dr.Sofia Filippini had a “sudden illness” at her home on Feb.4, 2024 and died unexpectedly in the hospital.

Image

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*