Posted: February 22, 2024 Categories: News mRNA Injury Series – DOCTORS dying suddenly around the world (Oct.1,2023 to Feb.2024) – 54 sudden deaths By WILLIAM MAKIS MD COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated doctors continue to die suddenly around the world, although the deaths have slowed down slightly. Feb.9, 2024 – BRAZILIAN DOCTOR DEAD – 52 year old Cardiologist Dr.Gilmar Do Nascimento collapsed while exercising at a health club and died suddenly on Feb.9, 2024. Feb.5, 2024 – NSW, Australia – Dr.Mike Davis died unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm on Feb.5, 2024. He leaves behind 3 children. Feb.4, 2024 – Brescia, Italy 26 year old Dr.Sofia Filippini had a "sudden illness" at her home on Feb.4, 2024 and died unexpectedly in the hospital.