Nancy Pelosi: ‘Pro-Palestinian Sentiment Is Russian Disinformation’

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has warned that the pro-Palestinian sentiment sweeping the West is a “Russian disinformation campaign.”

During a Sunday CNN appearance, Pelosi declared that pro-Palestinian protestors in America were, in fact, Russian agents working for the Kremlin.

“I have been the recipient of their, shall we say, exuberances, and it’s as recently as in Seattle on Thursday, unfortunately wanted to disrupt our very exciting Democratic meeting there,” Pelosi said.

“They’re in front of my house all the time. So I have a feeling for what feelings they have… But for them to call for a cease-fire is Mr. Putin’s message.”

Modernity.news reports: “Mr. Putin’s message. Make no mistake, this is directly connected to what he would like to see,” Pelosi added, further noting that it is the “same thing with Ukraine.”

“It’s about Putin’s message. I think some of these — some of these protesters are spontaneous and organic and sincere, some, I think, are connected to Russia. And I say that having looked at this for a long time now, as you know,” Pelosi proclaimed.

A rather surprised looking Dana Bash asked for clarification, “You think some of these protests are Russian plants?”

Pelosi replied, “I don’t think they’re plants. I think some financing should be investigated. And I want to ask the FBI to investigate that.”

In a further statement following the interview, a spokesperson for Pelosi claimed she “has always supported and defended the right of all Americans to make their views known through peaceful protest,” adding that she “is acutely aware of how foreign adversaries meddle in American politics to sow division and impact our elections, and she wants to see further investigation ahead of the 2024 election.”

Pelosi’s mindset is that anyone who expresses any difference of opinion or deviation whatsoever from The Democratic Party agenda is a Russian agent.