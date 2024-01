🚨🌎🇺🇸 Pentagon Lying over Iran

White House Pentagon Spokeswoman getting caught out:-

“I can’t give you evidence we just know”

Now there’s rhetoric around Iran having potential Nuclear capability….

Where have we heard that before?

The Deep State are taking us to war, again. pic.twitter.com/Ij7ULsPbEd

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 30, 2024