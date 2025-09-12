Netanyahu, Before Suspect Named, Suggests Islamist-Progressive Alliance Killed Charlie Kirk

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu went on Fox News on Thursday, before a suspect had been named, to declare that Charlie Kirk’s killer was connected to an alliance between “radical Islamists” and “ultra-progressives.”

“This is a worldwide problem…the radical Islamists and their union with the ultra-progressives…they use violence to try and take down their enemies, whether it’s President Trump, who has been almost assassinated twice, or they tried to kill me too, but they got Charlie Kirk,” Netanyahu said.

The suspect hasn’t even been named, but he knows who did it?

Both “subjects” the feds identified yesterday were released. The “person of interest” they asked for help identifying on Thursday afternoon was only photographs.